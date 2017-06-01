VAN TASSEL, Geraldine Elizabeth

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Geraldine Elizabeth (Comeau) Van Tassel of St. Andrews, NB, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB. Geraldine was born in Digby, NS on October 9, 1936, daughter of the late Elizabeth (Dugas) and Reginald Comeau.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Clayton Van Tassel, and her children, Carol (Daniel), Joyce (John), Blair, (Kathy) and Brian (Andrea); nine grandchildren, Jason, Abbey (Clarke), Daniel, David, Neil, Jenna (Dallan), Brandan, Thomas, Gabe; great-grandchildren, Leah and Owen.

She was predeceased by her eldest son, Bruce Van Tassel.

Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the nursing staff of the Charlotte County Hospital. These nurses showed kindness, caring and respect to Geraldine and provided exemplary care to her needs as well as the needs of her family during her entire stay.

“We loved you every day. And now we will miss you every day.”