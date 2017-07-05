Walker named to Order of Canada

Edited from the Saint Croix Courier

Week of Wednesday, July 8, 1987

David Walker, 76, of St. Andrews, noted author and former prisoner of war, is one of five New Brunswick residents just named to the Order of Canada by Gov. Gen. Jeanne Sauve.

At last count, Walker had authored more than 18 books, and his earlier ones have earned him one critic’s praise as “Possibly the most versatile story teller writing today.”

Sauve is to present the awards in a ceremony in Ottawa, Oct. 28.

Moores Mills curve to be eliminated

MOORES MILLS – After 35 years and a number of deaths, a fatal curve on Rte. 3 here, about six miles out of St. Stephen, is to be straightened.

Retiring Charlotte West MLA Leland McGaw had made fixing up the killer curve one of his priorities while in the Legislature.

Grading and paving of the new curve was announced May 22 during the tabling of spending estimates for the transportation department – as part of $10 million in highway work to be done in the province this summer.

Personals

Grand Manan – A retirement dinner was held on June 24 at the Senior High School to honour two retiring teachers, Mrs. Audrey Ingalls and Mrs. Marie Ingersoll. Together they had taught a total of 75 years with most of it on Grand Manan.

Lambertville, Lambert’s Cove – Mrs. Keith Stuart accompanied Mrs. Sadie Arbeau and other friends to enjoy a few days in Hillsborough, near Moncton.

Blacks Harbour – Miss Linda Comeau, her grandmother Nelida Comeau and her aunt. Mrs. Emery Comeau, are visiting St. Anne de Beaupre, Notre Dame du Cape and L’Oratoire St. Joseph on a bus tour.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Fish Story

Calais – Sixty years ago Monday, Herb Kerr, veteran Calais resident, tells us he killed the biggest salmon ever caught in the pool below the Union bridge. Ed French helped Herb land the prize, a 29 and-a-half pounder which Ed hauled from the water after Kerr brought him to gaff.

That was a noble fish all right, probably the heaviest on record here but real old-timers who used to tell how the salmon swarmed up the St. Croix in such numbers that they could be forked from the water and were often used for fertilizer must have seen some that would challenge Herb’s specimen.

But we’re not trying to rob Mr. Kerr of his glory. He’s lived here man and boy for the best part of a century and being an enthusiast knows the weight of just about every recorded salmon taken from the St. Croix pool in his time. If a larger fish than his had ever been bagged there, he’d know about it.

Mrs. Roosevelt postpones visit

Campobello – A projected trip to Russia has meant the cancelling of Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt’s visit to Campobello Island, N.B., this August.

In a letter to the Rev. Norman P. Fairweather of the Campobello Board of Trade, Mrs. Roosevelt expressed regret at the change of plans.

During a scheduled visit to this island, where the late President and his family spent many vacations, Mrs. Roosevelt was to have addressed a Board of Trade dinner and also was to have spoken before a special anniversary observance of the library association on the island.

She postpones the visit “for another year.”

90 YEARS AGO – 1927

A slight fire caught on the roof of the Creamery building yesterday morning but was extinguished before much damage was done. It is believed to have caught from a spark from their oven chimney.

Mrs. S.D. Granville and children are leaving this week to spend the balance of the month with friends in Saint John and Hampton.

St. Andrews – Word has been received by Mayor Kennedy that his Excellency, the Governor General of Canada and Lady Willingdon will arrive here by C.P.R. on July 15th. It is expected they will remain over Sunday.

120 YEARS AGO – 1897

A terrific crash, heard soon after ten o’clock on Saturday evening, startled those who were on the streets. Investigation showed that a portion of the C. Clerk’s wharf, on which were stored over five hundred tons of hard coal, had fallen to the flats below, carrying sheds with it. The property is owned by Arch. Maxwell of Old Ridge, and leased by Mr. Clerk.

Miss Nellie Jacobs sailed from New York on Saturday last for Liverpool. She will spend a year with friends in England.