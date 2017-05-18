WATTERS, Mabel Steed

At Passamaquoddy Lodge, St. Andrews, NB, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, Mabel Steed Watters, wife of the late Henry Daniel Watters. Born in Tower Hill, NB, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Florence Lillian (Johnston) Logan.

Survived by her daughter, Linda Henderson of Moncton, NB; one grandson, Jeffrey Henderson of Riverview, NB; one great-granddaughter, Breanna Henderson; two sisters, Florence and Lillian.

Predeceased by her husband, three sisters, two brothers.

A private graveside service will be held.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca

Funeral arrangements in care of The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB.