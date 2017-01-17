It is with sad hearts that his family announces the death of James Waycott (age 97) of Truro, NS, and former long-time resident of Fredericton, NB, at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, NS on Saturday, January 14, 2017. James was born on Jan 1, 1920 at St. George, NB, son of the late William and Abigail (Stewart) Waycott.

James leaves behind his son, Russ (Debbie) of Pictou, NS; grandchildren, Andrew (Kimberly) Dykeman, Heidi (James) Fell, Becky (Peter) Peterson, Andrew (Renata) Waycott, Carina (Peter) Janura, Natalie (Kent) Paquin; step-grandchildren, Riley (Stephanie) Totten, and Kayla Totten; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Alex, Abigail, Connor, Danae, Raquel, Karolina, Sadie, Wren and Gavin. James will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Frances (Toy), and his second wife, Grace (Taylor); daughter, Elizabeth (Fred) Peterson; brothers, Richard, George (Buddy), Douglas, and sisters, Blanche, Amy, and Marguerite.

James worked for many years with the provincial government of NB, serving as Comptroller, Central Accounting prior to his retirement in 1980. He was a veteran of WWII serving in England with the Canadian Amy between 1942 and 1946.

James was a devoted member of the Brunswick Street Baptist Church, serving on the Board of Deacons, as church treasurer, and as president of the “Get Together Club”. He was especially fond of special musical presentations by the church choir.

Besides his church, Jim had a lifetime love for Lake Utopia, the family cottage there and his boat. He and his wife, Frances, spent many happy summer months there following his retirement. He enjoyed waterskiing even up to age 80. He especially treasured the times there spent with his beloved grandchildren. He also enjoyed travelling and long road trips, having driven across North America at least twice and for many years drove to Florida for long winter vacations.

A special thank you to the staff at Parkland, and Cedarstone Enhanced Care, Truro, NS for their kindness, patience and love shown to him over the past seven years.

Visitation will be held at McAdam’s Funeral Home, Fredericton, NB on Thursday Jan. 19, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Brunswick Street Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Geldart officiating. Interment will take place in the Douglas Rural Cemetery, Fredericton, NB in the spring.

Family flowers only please. For those who wish, donations in James’ memory can be made to the World Vision children’s fund or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com.