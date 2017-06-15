St. George – In a well attended ceremony Thursday evening, in the temporarily transformed

gymnasium at Fundy Middle and High School, student athletes were honoured for their participation in Mariner athletics.

In the final presentation of the evening, Olivia Weaire was named the female athlete of the year, and /was a co-recipient for varsity girls soccer (sharing the award with Gabrielle Seamans); and was named the top back in varsity girls rugby, while Blair Hawkins was chosen as the male athlete of the year. He also nabbed the coach’s award for varsity boys soccer, basketball, and volleyball.

Sara Fudge and Shane Brown were awarded the junior varsity female and male athlete of the year, while Josie Chevarie and Owen Thompson were honoured at the middle level.

- Advertisement -

Rachel Sullivan, athletic director and emcee for the evening, presented the major awards, and in naming Weaire as the varsity female athlete of the year, described her as a hardworking student, who is dedicated to her school and time in athletics.

“She is an exceptional young lady who excels not only in sports, but also in demonstrating

leadership skills at school and community events, where she spends many hours volunteering her time. She organizes her time to be at all training sessions, practices, and games no matter what time of day.

“She is a leader on her teams, and a role model for her peers.”

Presenting Hawkins as the male athlete of the year, Sullivan identified him as a “natural athlete who enjoys competition”, and listed some of his accomplishments in athletics, which include playing basketball at a provincial level for a number of years, and his most recent – winning two gold medals at the recent NBIAA provincial track meet for the long jump, and 110m hurdles.

Weaire, a senior who was involved in track and field, rugby, soccer and basketball, and Hawkins, a five-time winner of the athlete of the year award, who participated in basketball, soccer, volleyball, and track and field, explained the significant role athletics has played in their time as a Mariner athlete.

“It taught me just to be a teammate to everyone, like your opponents and everyone on the team. You can get to know a lot of people, your coaches, and your teammates a lot better, and I just think if you’re more friendly and involved with them, then that’s the best,” Weaire said, while Hawkins, at her side, said Mariner athletics has taught him the value of “hard work, perseverance, determination, and team work.”

The two seniors said being involved in sports played a big role in their time at FMHS, and agreed they wouldn’t be who they are today without sports. Though they agreed there are times it can be difficult to balance academics and athletics, both said, without hesitation, it’s

worth it to play high school sports.

“For me, a lot of the opportunities that I’ve had academically have happened because of my athletics,” Hawkins said.

“I mean, yes there are times that it is hard with sports, school and extracurricular, but I wouldn’t trade it for a minute.” ~Olivia Weaire, FMHS varsity female athlete of the year

“With basketball and Team New Brunswick and everything, I’m a completely different person after playing ball,” he added, explaining the experience transformed him from a shy Grade 9 student, into a more outgoing person. Nodding, Weaire expanded on his thought.

“I mean, yes there are times that it is hard with sports, school, and extracurricular, but I wouldn’t trade it for a minute. And it just makes you a more social and better person.”

The two have plans for post secondary education in the fall – Weaire to attend St. Francis Xavier University for nursing, and Hawkins to attend University of Toronto for physics.

At this juncture, the two are unsure if they will be involved in sports in the new school year – Hawkins said he is thinking about playing basketball, or participating in track and field. Weaire is toying with the idea of playing rugby.

As their time as FMHS students is drawing to a close, the two agreed they wanted to stress the importance to their juniors of becoming involved in athletics.

“Play all the sports you can, because they’re fun,” Hawkins said. “It gives you an excuse to not go to class,” he added, trying to keep a straight face, while Weaire laughed infectiously.

“I just say the same,” she added. “Get involved, and the rest will come. You’ll have a great time with it.”

Fundy Middle and High School athletic awards:

Cross country – Ryan Jones

Middle level golf – Jody Williams

Varsity golf – Alyssa Mahoney

Middle level varsity girls soccer – Meg Ingalls

JV middle level girls soccer – Renee Tidd

Middle level boys soccer – Aaron Hatt

Jv boys soccer – Shane Brown

Varsity girls soccer – Olivia Weaire and Gabrielle Seamans

Varsity boys soccer – Blair Hawkins and Ryan Jones

Middle level varsity girls basketball – Isabelle Jones

Middle level JV girls basketball – Lily Maxwell

Middle level boys basketball – Ryan MacDonald

JV boys basketball – Nolan Hutchison

Varsity girls basketball – Sara Fudge

Varsity boys basketball – Blair Hawkins

Middle level varsity girls basketball – Josie Chevarie

Middle level JV girls girls volleyball – Mackenzie Janes

Middle level boys volleyball – Devin O’Neill and Owen Thompson

JV boys volleyball – Cody Skiffington

JV girls volleyball – Erin Ingalls

Varsity girls volleyball – Alyssa Mahoney

Varsity boys volleyball – Blair Hawkins

Middle level rugby – Bella Jones and Devin O’Neill

JV boys rugby – Spencer Stanley

Varsity girls rugby:

MVP forwards – Madeline Hanley

MVP backs – Olivia Weaire

Most improved – Paige Savoy

Rookie of the year – Gabrielle Seamans

Coach’s Award – Hannah Moore

Varsity boys rugby – Ben Barrett

Track and field – Shane Brown

Thomas Eugene Taylor High School Gold Merit Award – Michael Ingalls

Richard Joseph Ford High School Athletic Merit Award – Gabrielle Seamans

Middle level female athlete of the year – Josie Chevarie

Middle level male athlete of the yaer – Owen Thompson

JV Female athlete of the year – Sara Fudge

JV male athlete of the year – Shane Brown

Varsity female athlete of the year – Olivia Weaire

Varsity male athlete of the year – Blair Hawkins