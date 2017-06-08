WEEKS, Gary Stanley

At the Charlotte County Hospital, St. Stephen, NB, June 5, 2017, Gary Stanley Weeks, husband of Kay (Fellowes) Weeks. Born in St. Stephen, NB, son of the late Raymond and Frances (Gullison) Weeks.

Survived by his wife; three children, Richard Weeks, Connie Taylor (David), Tammy Mersereau (Tim), all of St. Stephen, NB; grandchildren, Cody, Courtney, Ben and Delaney; brothers and sister, Gerald (Bev) of Fort Erie, ON, Elaine Getchell (Chester) of Mayfield, NB, John (Sharron) of Kerrs Ridge, NB; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ann Fellowes of Oak Bay, NB; brother-in-law, Stewart Fellowes (Karen) of Oak Bay, NB; several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by sisters and brother; Diane Young, Floyd Weeks and Geraldine Denyer.

Funeral service will be held at The S.O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home Ltd., 23 Main Street, St. Stephen, NB on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 – 2 p.m.

Interment at Oak Bay Rural Cemetery, Oak Bay, NB.

For those who wish, remembrances to the Charlotte County Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mehanfuneralhome.ca