Welcoming the New Year at the Mayor’s Levee, and the ‘St. Stephen Experience’

The ‘St. Stephen Experience’

Krisi Marples

St. Stephen

“This New Years day, we reflect on 2016, and we look forward with new hope for 2017.”

St. Stephen Mayor, Allan MacEachern, sees a great year, and bright future for 2017, which he spoke about with enthusiasm during the Mayor’s Levee, held New Years Day at the Garcelon Civic Center. “The recent enthusiasm in our town has been outstanding. Our residents are positive about our community.”

MP New Brunswick Southwest, Karen Ludwig, echoed the sentiment. “I’ve had very positive comments about the work that’s being done. We have an exciting year ahead of us.”

Referencing the cornucopia of new businesses that have opened, and some substantial and much needed projects that are already on the books for 2017, the enthusiasm seems well placed.

“Soon we will begin a huge project in Elm Park.” said MacEachern. “Separating the storm water and sewer, replacing old pipes, and rebuilding the streets. We are in the process of purchasing a new floor for the ice surface in our civic center, and the former Town Hall will be restored and repurposed. This is a great time to live in St. Stephen.”

Town CAO, Derek O’Brien, talked about what was put to him as ‘the St. Stephen experience.’

“In a meeting with a business developer who was coming to St. Stephen, we asked him in a meeting why he chose St. Stephen, and he responded that it was the St. Stephen experience that hooked him.

“He went on to explain that when he visited the town, he witnessed a vibrant community, with friendly people, and a group of community leaders sat in one room, and offered to do whatever they could, to help in establishing the business.” O’Brien went on to commend the community for it’s kind, and compassionate people, who welcome all those who make their way to the town.

“With all success comes a great challenge.” added MacEachern. “The easiest part of these new beginnings is really behind us. The challenge is to make sure continue to support all of these initiatives, and continue the positive energy.”

editor@stcroixcourier.ca