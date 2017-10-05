We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser happening this weekend

St. Stephen – Eric Coates lives by a pretty simple philosophy.

“Nobody should go without food,” said the manager of People’s Pub in St. Stephen.

So once again, Coates is hosting a “We’ve Got Your back” concert at the pub to raise funds for a program which ensures local school children have food to eat on weekends.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the pub will feature entertainment – four live bands and five other independent acts including a comedian – with donations at the door for the food program.

“I have kids,” said Coates. “I hate the idea of anybody going without food.”

- Advertisement -

The We’ve Got Your Back program was created by the Union Street Atlantic Baptist Church, and is now managed by Pastor Dan Jamer.

Jamer said he wants to encourage people to “go – enjoy the music” Friday night.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” James said, praising Coates, and the work to organize the evening. Not only will there be entertainment, but tickets will be sold on a gift basket of donated items and on a 50-50 draw. All proceeds, stressed Coates, will go to the food program.

Jamer said this year the church prepares a total of 53 bags of food a week to provide food security to at risk students identified at Lawrence Station Elementary School, St. Stephen Elementary School, Milltown Elementary School, St. Stephen Middle School, and St. Stephen High School.

Last year the number was 61 students.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” explained Coates. “Food security for local kids is important.”