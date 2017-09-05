WHITTIER, V. Bernice Whittier

Peacefully at the Passamaquoddy Lodge, Bernice Whittier passed with her family by her side on Thursday, August 31, 2017. She was born on November 19, 1933 in Pennfield to the late David and Alice (Carter) McAdam. Bernice is survived by her sons, Larry (Sharon), Ross (Janet), and Allen (Audrey); sister, Orla Borthwick; grandchildren, Laurie (Chris), Shawn (Ruby), Shannon (Dale) and Darren (Olivia); great-grandchildren, Brittany, Chad, Alyssa, Gavin and Renay, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Garvin; daughter, Patricia Whittier; brother, Earl McAdam and grandson, Jeff. Bernice was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Blacks Harbour. She worked as a waitress all of her life for several local restaurants including Smitty’s and MacKay’s Diners and also picked blueberries. She loved fishing, hunting, camping, dances and playing the odd game of 63’s and washers. Rested at the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George NB with visiting on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 2 to 6 p.m. The Funeral Service was held from Calvary Baptist Church, Blacks Harbour, on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Calvin Hood and Rev. Jason Hooper officiating. In Bernice’s memory, remembrances to charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca