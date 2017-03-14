Winter storm update

Charlotte County – An intense low pressure system is approaching the Maritimes from New England and will cause rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow this evening.

Snow will move into southwestern New Brunswick this afternoon and spread to the remainder of the province by tonight. In excess of 20 centimetres is expected for the Charlotte County region.

The snow will change to rain over the southern and eastern portion of the province overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning, bringing with it, during the change over, a few hours of ice pellets or freezing rain.

Expect strong, northeasterly winds gusting to 70 to 90 km/h tonight, resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility.