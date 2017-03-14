Winter storm update

By
Kathy Bockus
-
Krisi Marples/Courier

Charlotte County – An intense low pressure system is approaching the Maritimes from New England and will cause rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow this evening.

Snow will move into southwestern New Brunswick this afternoon and spread to the remainder of the province by tonight. In excess of 20 centimetres is expected for the Charlotte County region.

The snow will change to rain over the southern and eastern portion of the province overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning, bringing with it, during the change over, a few hours of ice pellets or freezing rain.

Expect strong, northeasterly winds gusting to 70 to 90 km/h tonight, resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility.

- Advertisement -

 

SHARE
Previous articleDUGAS, Alonzo Joseph
Next articleOnce in a generation investment: $325 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund
Kathy Bockus
Journalist Kathy Bockus is based in St. Stephen and has worked for The Saint Croix Courier as a general news reporter and feature writer for the past 15 years. She began her lengthy newspaper career in 1974 with a daily in Saint John. Bockus says she always jokes being a reporter is a licence to be nosey, but firmly believes that everyone has a story to tell. She can be contacted at 321-0759.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR