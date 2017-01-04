All Wrapped up in One- A lighter look at the day with Rob Patry

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Supper

Rob Patry

Since returning to the Maritimes almost eight months ago, it appears as if an extra meal has been added to my daily routine. Apparently, breakfast is something we can all agree on. And, yes, indeed, it is the most important meal of the day. Bacon, eggs, hash browns, toast are the quintessential choices to get up and running, unless you are a vegetarian- or health conscious. In that case, oatmeal, juice and yogurt may fill your plate, along with, possibly, a handful of vitamins.

It is however, and still remains, breakfast. It is after breaky that things seem to go a bit awry. And before I continue, I must admit, I had a bit of a mental tussle as to how to spell the abbreviated form of breakfast. Breakie? Brekky? Breaky? Brekkie? Breky? My version of MS Word is underlying words haphazardly. I settled for breaky. Now we can move on.

Lunchtime. Is it lunchtime, or dinnertime? Now back in the west, dinner is definitely the meal, which rounds off the day. The meat and potatoes, bucket of fried chicken, over the kitchen sink, finally turning the five o’clock hour into a pile of dust. Now we can relax and have dinner. Or lunch? Which is it? And what is supper? I do recall as a child my mother making on a rotational Sunday basis, a boiled dinner, which is definitely a Maritime staple. Pickled beef or pork, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and the occasional turnip or (here we go…) rutabaga.

She always served the boiled dinner at lunchtime, which should have given me some kind of a clue. Oh-as an aside-do you like mustard pickles with your boiled dinner? So, I do recall growing up my mother called dinnertime, suppertime. Here’s where it gets kind of strange. When going to high school, and packing my lunch, she always called it my lunch, and not dinner. So perhaps, lunch was through the week, when you were at school, or work, and dinner was lunch on the weekends. And supper…well, it was always at suppertime.

But then, when I got out into the grown up world, everyone called supper, dinner. No one even used the word supper. Unless, you were from the Maritimes. And then it was thought supper was a colloquialism for dinner, which it wasn’t. It was a colloquialism for lunch. Or dinner? I’m not really sure. The good news is somehow magically, regardless of your geographic boundaries, we all seem to get three squares a day. Not four.

Unless you are from Quebec, where you have the petit déjeuner and the déjeuner. Translated it means breakfast and little breakfast. I have a friend who introduced me to the phrase “Little Friday” for Thursday. I suppose that is the same thing. The strange thing is I’ve heard folks from Quebec call their breakfast, déjeuner and their lunch, Le Lunch. So that isn’t helping matters.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all have a standard name for each meal? Universal nomenclature, which would properly distinguish the title of each of the daily meals?

Oh, did I mention I need to stop writing? It’s Tea Time.