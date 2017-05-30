WRIGHT, Leslie Jane

The passing of Leslie Jane Wright, wife of Conrad Lewis Wright, occurred at their residence in Pocologan, NB on May 24, 2017. Born in Bonny River, NB on September 6, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Edith (Lee) Gillmor.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, in addition to her husband Conrad, she is survived by her children, Derek Wright, Lori Leavitt (Charles), Christopher Wright (Barbara), Marshella Deveau (Earl) and Adam Wright (Stephany); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Judd, Althea Hall and David Gillmor; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Leslie was predeceased by siblings, Ruth Parks, George Gillmor and Joanne Maxwell.

Leslie was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed keeping busy with her family and baked almost daily when she was able. She loved flowers and liked gardening, and was known to keep a spotless household. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends and often took care of children who needed some love and guidance. Her compassion and care will be sadly missed by her family.

Arrangements in the care of the St. George Funeral Home (755-3533), 26 Portage Street, St. George, NB. As keeping with Leslie’s request, there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NB Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.stgeorgefh.ca